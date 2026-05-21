Good Thursday evening! This is The Weekender, a final look at this week’s news from the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) any of these newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t subscribed, please consider doing so!

Today’s newsletter is sponsored by Buckeye Home Medical Equipment. Serving Scott County and several other communities in the Upper Cumberland region, Buckeye is a full-line DME providing home health equipment to its patients.

Jeffers awarded for history work

HUNTSVILLE | At Monday’s meeting of Scott County Commission, state Rep. Kelly Keisling (R-Byrdstown) presented Scott County Historical Society President David Jeffers with a resolution adopted by the Tennessee House of Representatives and an award from the East Tennessee Historical Society for his work to preserve the history of Scott County.

Jeffers represents Scott County’s 1st Civil District on County Commission, and successfully authored a grant to erect a Revolutionary War veterans memorial at the John John Yancey Memorial Park in Huntsville.

Photo: Amy Jeffers.

Huntsville Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center offers short-term or long-term care … on your terms. Learn more. (Sponsored content.)

Scouts elect leaders

ONEIDA | At Tuesday’s meeting, Scott County Boy Scout Troop 333 elected new leaders. Among them: Peyton St. John was elected Junior Assistant Scoutmaster; Landon Phillips was elected Senior Patrol Leader; Nate Ullmaan was elected Assistant Senior Patrol Leader; and Eli Nicely was elected Patrol Leader.

Scout Troop 333 and Crew 333 meet at the War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida, next-door to First National Bank, eac Tuesday at 6 p.m. Anyone with an interest in Scouts is invited to attend.

Mountain People’s Health Councils offers general practice dentistry for all ages, using the latest technology for dental imagery and digital scanning. Sliding scale fees apply! Learn more. (Sponsored.)

Telepage announces scholarship recipients

HELENWOOD | Tele-Page announced its 2026 scholarship recipients this week: Rilen King from Scott High School, and Kamryn Stiltner from Oneida High Scool. Each received a $500 scholarship from the communications company, which provides internet service to Scott County.

ICYMI

Threads of Life: This week’s Threads of Life newsletter is in remembrance of Charles Jeffers and Charles Lowe. » Read It

Echoes in Time: This week’s Echoes in Time newsletter takes a look back at the “Helenwood Devil” that was created by Crusie Sexton in the 1920s. » Read It

The Weekend

⛈️ Weather: Rain and thunderstorms will impact our region at times throughout the holiday weekend. There is an 80% chance of rain each day, with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to around 80°. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page— published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot.

—

⛪︎ Featured Church

Five Black Gums

Denomination: Baptist

Pastor: Marty Lowe

Address: Church Road, Huntsville

Services

Sunday Morning: 10 a.m.

Sunday Evening: 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 p.m.

» See the complete Church Directory, and thank you to our sponsors of the Church Directory.

—

📅 Community Calendar

• Saturday: The U.S.S. Tennessee Battleship Memorial Museum will be open on Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The focus area is the U.S.S. Tennessee is Born. Admission is free. The museum is located on the campus of Scott High School.

• Saturday: Fourth Saturday night worship services will be held at Straight Fork Baptist Church (7 p.m.), and Antioch Baptist Church (6:30 p.m.). For more information, see our Church Directory at indherald.com.

• Saturday: Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

• Sunday: Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program designed to help with addiction, co-dependency and domestic abuse, will be hosted by Fire & Purpose Ministries from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 27192 Scott Highway in Winfield. There will be food, fellowship, praise and worship. Childcare is provided.

The Community Calendar is presented weekly by Citizens Gas Utility District. You can help prevent pipeline damage and leaks by calling 811 before doing any excavating or demolition and submitting a utility locate request. Visit citizensgastn.com.

Scenic Sale!

This week’s sale items at Scenic Foods in Huntsville! The sale continues through Tuesday. Sponsored content.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Friday Features. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

◼️ About the IH • IH Sports Network • The Encyclopedia of Scott County

◼️ Subscribe • Sponsor • Manage Your Account

◼️ Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter, YouTube

Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

• Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

• Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)