Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday morning) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

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Record-low streamflows as drought worsens

The Big South Fork River — seen here from Angel Falls Overlook on Sunday, May 10, 2026 — has dropped to a level usually not seen until mid-to-late summer.

After some modest relief near the end of April, dry conditions have again gripped the northern Cumberland Plateau region, and local rivers have once again dipped to record low streamflows for this time of year as the risk of an abnormally hot summer begins to increase.

The Big South Fork River was flowing at about 220 cubic feet per second (cfs) late Sunday, shattering the existing record for the date, which was set in 1986. The streamflow at Leatherwood Ford west of Oneida is usually over 1,000 cfs in early May, and the river typically doesn’t dip to its current level until mid-to-late summer. Further upstream, where U.S. Geological Survey records from its Burnt Mill gauge date back further, Clear Fork wasn’t quite at a record low Sunday, but it was at levels not seen in early May since the mid 1930s. There, the streamflow had dropped to 60 cfs.

Although rain was expected Sunday night and early Monday, only slight increases in streamflows were expected, and the upcoming week looks mostly dry, with summer-like heat expected by the weekend. The National Weather Service is currently calling for temperatures in the 80s by Saturday, perhaps rising to near 90° by Sunday.

The local area has had six consecutive months of below-average rainfall, and appears to be on its way to seven consecutive months if trends don’t change over the next couple of weeks. Since January 1, the National Weather Service has recorded just 14.3 inches of rain in Oneida. That doesn’t quite beat 1986 for the driest start to a year on record in Scott County, but it’s well below the norm of 22.7 inches of rain that has fallen by this point in an average year.

As a result, the entire region is in a moderate-to-severe drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Scott County is rated as “severe drought,” with “extreme drought” pushing up the southern Cumberland Plateau into parts of Cumberland and Morgan counties.

With soil moisture low, chances are increasing for a hotter-than-average summer. The upcoming weekend may be a taste of that, and the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a “slight risk” of hazardous temperatures for the region next week. The CPC is also forecasting hotter-than-average conditions throughout the remainder of May and into June. Some long-term forecasters have drawn parallels to 2012, which saw record-setting heat in Scott County in late June and early July. The temperature in Oneida hit 103° on July 1, 2012, and again on July 2, 2012 — the hottest temperatures on record in Scott County, and two of just six days that temperatures of 100° or greater have been recorded here dating back to the 1950s. June 2012 was extremely dry, with less than half an inch of rain.

As summer progresses, long-range forecasts are calling for a record-setting El Niño to develop in the Pacific. It’s unclear how that will impact the weather in this part of the country.

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Scott County returns to a single congressional district

A congressional redistricting map approved by the Tennessee General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee last week places Scott County entirely into the sixth congressional district.

NASHVILLE | Scott County will return to a single congressional district, losing the representation of U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Chattanooga, in the process.

Fleischmann, who represents Tennessee’s 3rd Congressional District, has been Scott County’s voice in Washington since 2012, when the redistricting process that followed the 2010 census shifted Scott County from the 4th District represented by Scott DesJarlais to the 3rd District.

However, the 2022 redistricting process split Scott County between the 3rd District and the 6th District, as Tennessee Republicans radically shifted district boundaries to eliminate the Nashville congressional seat that had long been held by Democrats. That shifted the northern half of Scott County into the district represented by John Rose, R-Cookeville.

The state legislature met in special session last week at the behest of President Donald Trump to again redraw the congressional district boundaries, in the process eliminating the Memphis congressional seat that is the last in the state to be held by a Democrat. The new map splits Memphis into three congressional districts, making it likely that a Republican wins the seat currently held by Steve Cohen, D-Memphis.

The move comes amid a redistricting arms race that has consumed the nation’s political conscience so far in 2026. Texas Republicans jump-started the unusual mid-cycle redistricting by redrawing its congressional boundaries to potentially give the GOP five more seats in the Lonestar State. That prompted California to retaliate with Proposition 50, which was approved by voters to potentially net Democrats five more seats in the Golden State. Virginia followed suit, with voters narrowly approving a measure last month that could potentially net Democrats four more seats there.

In response to Virginia’s vote, Florida has redrawn its map to potentially give Republicans four more seats in the Sunshine State, and several other Republican-controlled Southern states have called special legislative sessions to consider new maps of their own. In the midst of it all, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on April 29 that a provision of the 1960s-era Voting Rights Act requiring districts to be drawn to give minority voters a chance to elect representatives of their choosing is unconstitutional. Then, the Virginia Supreme Court last week struck down the recent redistricting election there, which seems likely to touch off even more state-by-state battles across the country.

In Tennessee, the redistricting war is over — barring a court’s action to declare the new boundaries unlawful, which more than one lawsuit has already been filed to do. The entirety of Scott County will be represented by Rose, although Campbell County will remain split between two congressional districts. The southern half of Campbell County will shift to District 6 with Scott County, as will Morgan County.

Rose is not seeking re-election this fall, choosing instead to run for governor. He is currently mounting a long-shot bid against U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn for the Republican nomination. Leading candidates to replace him include former U.S. Rep. Van Hilleary, who serves as Rose’s chief of staff, and state Rep. Johnny Garrett.

The Growth Chart

On Mondays, we present The Growth Chart, a look at recent and ongoing growth throughout Scott County. Already-completed projects will shift to the bottom of this list, before eventually falling off the list.

Hammer’s: A poorly-kept secret was made official last week, when Hammer’s — best-known locally for its store in Clinton, though it also has a store in Wartburg and in several other locations throughout the region — announced that it will soon be opening a new store in Huntsville. It will be located in the former Napa Auto Parts building, which is owned by Oneida-based Brewco and is currently being remodeled. Hammer’s is not new to Oneida; the company has a warehouse in the Tibbals Industrial Park in Oneida.

Parkside Villas: Stanley Building General Contractors has begun construction on a new condominium unit near Oneida City Park. Parkside Villas will be located next-door to the Scott County Ambulance Service headquarters off Paint Rock Road and Buffalo Road, and will consist of four units with two-bedrooms and two baths that will be offered for sale once completed. There will be a monthly HOA. Amy Martin, Oneida realtor and Stanley Building representative, called it “a new style of housing here in the county. Home ownership and someone else does the maintenance.”

O&W Road: The O&W Road into the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is slated to re-open before the end of this month, following completion of a bridge over Pine Creek near the intersection with Toomey Road just outside the national park.

Niggs Creek Road: Construction of a new railroad overpass at High Point has begun, with the demolition of the existing bridge — which has been condemned by TDOT — beginning in late April and nearing completion.

Alberta Street resurfacing: The resurfacing of Alberta Street through Oneida is currently underway. Rogers Group is laying down new asphalt along a stretch of highway from near the Boys & Girls Club on the south end to near Bear Creek Road on the north end.

Long John Silver’s: A Long John Silver’s fast food seafood restaurant is being constructed at Oneida Plaza, on the south side of McDonald’s. The targeted opening date is August 2026.

Zaxby’s: Zaxby’s, the fast food chicken restaurant chain, has purchased 1.3 acres of property on Alberta Street, just north of the Oneida Municipal Services Building, and continues to prepare it for the start of construction.

Dairy Queen: Nick Patel, who owns several other businesses in Scott County, is planning to purchase a DQ franchise that will be located in Oneida. Patel told the Independent Herald in March that the property for the new store has not yet been finalized.

Swan Hollow Brew Project: Oneida will soon have its second brewery. The father-and-son team of Jeff and Chris Swanson are planning Swan Hallow at 281 Underpass Drive in Oneida (former site of the Coffey Medical Center), according to the Scott County Chamber of Commerce. It will offer craft beer brewed on site, as well as food and entertainment. It will be Oneida’s second brewery. Big South Fork Brewing opened in the former First Trust & Savings Bank building on South Main Street earlier this year.

Dollar General: Following a failed attempt to place a store near the intersection of Coopertown Road and Cooper Lake Road in Oneida, Dollar General is in the process of constructing a store at the intersection of Coopertown Road and Smith Road in the Coopertown community, across from New Haven Baptist Church. The building began going up last week and is already under roof. The new DG will join other stores in Oneida, Huntsville, Robbins, and Winfield, and is likely not the last DG location in Scott County.

Polo’s Italian Restaurant: Polo’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza, which will be located in Oneida Plaza (up the sidewalk from Walmart), announced on April 3 that its new store will open soon. A grand opening has not yet been announced.

Package Stores: The Town of Oneida began accepting applications for certificates of compliance for liquor stores in May, following November 2024 referendums approved by voters of both the town and the county. Two package stores have since been permitted and are slated to open in the coming months. Lisa Meadows announced on Facebook on Dec. 2 that applications for employment are currently being accepted at one of those stores, which will be located in Oneida Plaza.

Huntsville Store: Huntsville, too, will soon have a package store. Signage for that store went up at the site of the old Hickory Mill on S.R. 63 last month. A convenience store and “fast food” are also planned for the location.

Veterans Memorial: Work continues on a grant-funding Revolutionary War veterans memorial at the John John Yancey Memorial Park in Huntsville, as part of America’s 250th celebration. The memorial is being constructed adjacent to the parking lot off Glass House Road and will honor the Revolutionary War militia fighters who later moved to present-day Scott County.

New Flea Market: The 63/27 Flea Market recently opened at the former mobile home retail lot on U.S. Highway 27 just south of the S.R. 63 intersection in Huntsville. Tina Reed — who most folks will recognize from Perdue’s Shell Kitchen in Huntsville — is the face behind the new flea market, which rents spaces for $25 per day.

TCAT: The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Oneida/Huntsville has opened both its new buildings on the Oneida campus, which represents a $17 million investment. The back building houses the college’s diesel and power line programs, while the front building houses industrial maintenance, building construction, and a new program that will launch soon: aviation maintenance. The existing buildings on the Oneida campus have been painted to match the new buildings. The only thing that remains incomplete is the final paving of the parking lots.

Casey’s: The Casey’s pizza and convenience store chain has opened a store on Alberta Street in Oneida, located “on the corner” at the site of the former 4WD Performance, which was the home of Marcum’s Parts before that.

Mountain People’s Health Councils: Mountain People’s recently debuted its new, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging center at its Oneida campus, located on Industrial Lane.

University of Tennessee Medical Clinic: University of Tennessee Medical Center has opened a new medical facility next-door to the Scott County Food Court in south Oneida that is currently accepting patients for University Midwives and UT Rheumatology Associates. Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers said in January that cardiology and high-risk pregnancy will be added later.

More to Come: Something to add? Email newsroom@ihoneida.com.

Words of Wisdom

Each week, Preacher Johnny Polk and the Oneida Church of Christ present Words of Wisdom, short devotionals that are archived on our website. Here is the current Words of Wisdom. (Sponsored content.)

🌦️ Weather: Rain this morning will give way to clouds and then to sunshine, and we’ll top out around 70° with a light northeast breeze. Sunny days are likely the rest of the week, although there’s a slight chance of rain on Wednesday as a moisture-starved cold front swings through the region. Much warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

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📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Additionally, Golden Grooves Exercise will be offered today at 2 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: The Scott County Finance Committee will meet at the Scott County Mayor’s Office in Huntsville, beginning at 5 p.m.

Monday: The Winfield Board of Mayor & Aldermen will meet at the Winfield Municipal Building, beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Wednesday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center in Huntsville will host Senior Meal Connect.

Wednesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Thursday: The Town of Oneida Board of Mayor & Aldermen will meet at the Oneida Municipal Services Building, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday: The Town of Huntsville Board of Mayor & Aldermen will meet at the Huntsville Municipal Building, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Community Calendar is presented weekly by Citizens Gas Utility District. Citizens Gas Utility District pipelines are generally safe. They can be damaged by things such as excavation, natural forces, and automobile accidents. These can potentially cause a leak.Visit citizensgastn.com.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Echoes From the Past tomorrow. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

• Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

• Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)