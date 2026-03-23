Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new week. This is The Daybreaker, the first of several newsletters that will be published this week by the Independent Herald. The Daybreaker (Monday morning) and The Weekender (Thursday evening) are our two news-first newsletters. We publish several other newsletters throughout the week, as well as our regular E-Edition on Thursday and our Varsity E-Edition on Sunday (during sports season). If you’d like to adjust your subscription to include (or exclude) this or any of our other newsletters, please do so here. If you need to subscribe, it’s as simple as entering your email address:

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SHS construction students complete spring projects

HUNTSVILLE | Students in Jason Jeffers’ construction technology class recently completed two spring projects. In one project, students planned out and constructed a custom-made storage shed. This project helped students learn how to plan the materials needed for a custom construction job and get hands-on learning experience as they built the shed from the ground up.

Students also took part in planning and pouring a concrete sidewalk in front of a campus structure. This experience helped students learn how to plan the amount of concrete and other supplies needed to pour the sidewalk. They also gained experience in pouring and finishing concrete.

Each of these projects provided students with skills they can use in their future employment or general homeownership.

Need a good rate on your auto insurance? Contact your local State Farm agent, Roger Baldwin. (Sponsored content.)

Scott County hikes!

The Independent Herald’s Spring Hiking Challenge launched over the weekend with a 2.5-mile hike to Sunset Overlook in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. The first hike was revealed at 10:46 a.m. Friday — the official start of spring — and hundreds of Scott Countians completed the hike over the next three days. It is the first of 14 hikes — one per week — that will be featured between now and the last day of spring in June. There will be prize giveaways at the end of the hike for those who complete the entire challenge, and also weekly prize giveaways throughout the 14-week period.

Following are a few photos from the first week hike to Sunset Overlook.

The second hike will be announced Thursday.

Six apply for director of schools post

HUNTSVILLE | The Scott County Board of Education will have six candidates to consider for its looming Director of Schools vacancy. The deadline to apply for the position was Friday.

According to Scott County Attorney John Beaty, following is the list of applicants for the position:

Scott Cash, of Oneida. He is a 24-year veteran of the Scott County School System, and has been principal at Fairview Elementary School for the past nine years. He was a teacher and coach at Fairview for 15 years before taking the principal position, and also served as assistant principal there.

Kenny Chadwell, of Helenwood. He was a teacher and coach in the Scott County School System for 15 years, and is currently a principal in the Campbell County School District. He also represents the 4th District on Scott County Commission.

Jerry E. Gibson, of Texas. He is a former superintendent of schools for various school systems in Texas, including the Galveston Independent School District, the Marshall Independent School District, and the Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District. He is currently an education consultant with Systems That Work.

Daniel Sexton, of Jacksboro. He is a graduate of Scott High School, and is currently principal of the East LaFollette Learning Academy. He is a former assistant principal at both Campbell County High School and Clinton High School, and spent 18 years before that as a teacher and coach at Anderson County High School.

Keith Shannon, of Sunbright. He is a past principal at Robbins Elementary School and is the second-winningest football coach in Scott High’s history. He spent more than 20 years in the Scott County School System and was most recently the school system’s CTE director. He currently serves as principal of the Morgan County Career & Technical Center in Wartburg.

Marc Taylor, of Williamsburg, Ky. He is the current principal at Scott High School. He is a past assistant superintendent of the Williamsburg (Ky.) Independent School District, where he also served as a school principal. He was at McCreary Central High School for 22 years, much of that as a teacher and coach before leaving the school as assistant principal.

Bill Hall, Scott County’s current director of schools, will retire when his contract ends on June 30.

Words of Wisdom

Each week, Preacher Johnny Polk and the Oneida Church of Christ present Words of Wisdom, short devotionals that are archived on our website. Here is the current Words of Wisdom. (Sponsored content.)

The Week Ahead

🌥️ Weather: We’re going to see considerably cooler temperatures to start the week, only topping out around 60° today and tomorrow. We’ll begin a warming trend on Wednesday, though, and be back to near 80° Thursday before another cold front knocks us back into the 50s and 60s for next weekend. Check out our daily Eye to the Sky updates on our Facebook page — published each morning at 7 a.m. on the dot — or always available at indherald.com.

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📅 Community Calendar

Monday: The Scott Appalachian Industries Senior Center (Monticello Pike, Huntsville) offers a walking program, puzzles and games, and massage chairs every week day (Monday-Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday: Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services’ Mobile Health Clinic will be in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering integrated primary care and behavioral health. No insurance is not a problem. Call (866) 599-0466 for more information.

Monday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Phone: (423) 569-5972.

Monday: The Scott County Airport Authority will meet at 5 p.m. at the Scott County Airport in Oneida.

Tuesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will be open beginning at 10 a.m. There are no income guidelines; however, a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address are required.

Tuesday: Boy Scout Troop #333 will meet at the Oneida War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Wall Builders will meet from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glass House Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling.

Tuesday: Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at the Highway 27 Unity Club (17737 S. Alberta Street, Oneida).

Wednesday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out.

Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House, located on Church Avenue, directly behind First United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once per month. 569-8828.

Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Community Calendar is presented by Citizens Gas Utility District. Citizens Gas Utility District regularly patrols its system and checks pipelines for leaks to help mitigate hazardous situations. Visit citizensgastn.com.

Thank you for reading. Our next newsletter will be Echoes From the Past tomorrow. If you’d like to update your subscription to add or subtract any of our newsletters, do so here. If you haven’t yet subscribed, it’s as simple as adding your email address!

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Our Newsletters:

• Monday morning: The Daybreaker (news & the week ahead)

• Tuesday: Echoes from the Past (stories of our history)

• Wednesday: Threads of Life (obituaries)

• Thursday evening: The Weekender (news & the weekend)

• Friday: Friday Features (beyond the news)

• Sunday: Varsity (a weekly sports recap)