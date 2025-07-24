HUNTSVILLE | By unanimous vote at Monday’s July session, Scott County Commission authorized the expenditure of up to $20,000 in the ongoing landfill battle.

The Scott County-McCreary County Environmental Coalition, a group of county and municipal governments formed to combat efforts to establish a landfill and transfer station north of Oneida, has recommended hiring a Middle Tennessee attorney — Lisa Helton of the firm Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison — to represent the coalition, at a cost of $640 per hour. Two of her associates who will join her on the case bill at $500 per hour. Resolutions adopted by each government participating in the coalition also indicate that environmental consultants may be hired.

At issue is a proposed landfill on up to 700 acres of property just east of the existing Volunteer Regional Landfill at Bear Creek, 24 acres of which has long since been permitted by the state for landfill construction. A group of investors based in Atlanta and Chattanooga have entered into purchase agreements on the property, and have applied with the state for a permit to construct a rail transfer station along the Norfolk-Southern Railroad just off Poplar Lane.

In response, the governments of Scott County, Oneida, Winfield, Huntsville and McCreary County have formed a coalition to coordinate a response to concerns each government has about the proposal. It was at the group’s inaugural meeting earlier this month that Oneida Mayor Lori Phillips-Jones suggested retaining Helton, the attorney who successfully led Murfreesboro’s fight against a proposed expansion of the Middle Point Landfill in Rutherford County.

At that meeting, it was indicated that each of the five participating governments would split the cost of retaining legal counsel equally among themselves, although there was some discussion that the payment split should be based on population size.

At Monday’s County Commission meeting, Scott County Mayor Jerried Jeffers said that Winfield has agreed to the one-fifth arrangement and has authorized $20,000, as has Oneida. McCreary County has agreed to the one-fifth arrangement and has not placed a cap on spending. However, according to Jeffers, the resolution adopted by Huntsville stipulates that the town will pay its share based on a pro rata breakdown, meaning the town’s share would be based on population size. Jeffers said that would amount to approximately 7.8%, based on census data. Third District Commissioner Amy Jeffers — the wife of Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers — said Huntsville has authorized $10,000.

The latest developments come as all parties settle in for what promises to be a long fight. While the TN Dept. of Environment & Economic Development approved a 24-acre landfill on the site in 2010, the permit must be re-certified by the state agency before construction begins, based on current regulations — including regulatory changes that have been put in place since 2010.

Knox Horner, the face of the effort to locate the second landfill at Bear Creek, said at the coalition meeting earlier this month that the permit has been re-certified and construction will start in September. However, Horner has only filed for recertification; TDEC has 180 days to respond. According to those familiar with the process, actual construction of a landfill is highly unlikely by September — or for several months after. As part of the recertification process, the landfill team laid out the process for solving ARAP requirements — ARAP stands for Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit — but it is unclear how long that process will take to complete.

TDEC has also yet to approve the application for a transfer station permit.

