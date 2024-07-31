🐪 Good Wednesday morning, Scott County! Here’s a look at what’s happening in the community today…

Weather

Following yesterday afternoon’s round of strong thunderstorms, rain will remain likely again today.

Almanac: Sunrise/Sunset: 6:42/8:46 • Records: 95° (1999), 50° (1965) • YTD Rainfall: 36.5” (Normal: 36.5”).

Details: There’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms today with temperatures in the upper 80s. The primary window for thunderstorms will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. this afternoon. We’ll see the thunderstorm threat back off somewhat tonight and tomorrow, though the rain threat won’t completely go away. Tomorrow will be hot, with temperatures in the 90s. Then rain becomes likely again for Friday and Saturday.

Further Out: Near-normal temperatures and near-normal rainfall will be the general trend for the first half of August, which means temperatures in the upper 80s each day and a general chance of diurnally-driven thunderstorms on any given day.

River Conditions: Streamflows are above-normal for this time of year on both the Big South Fork and its major tributaries, and water clarity is less than ideal following yesterday’s torrential downpours. Streamflows should dip back to about average for this time of year heading into the weekend, which is around 300 cfs on the Big South Fork and 50 cfs on Clear Fork.

Keep up with the latest weather conditions and forecasts at our Eye to the Sky page.

The Latest

➔ Early voting ends with nearly 1,150 ballots cast: Early voting was down in 2024 vs. 2020, with a total of 1,147 people voting during the two-week early voting period. If the trends hold, slightly fewer than that will vote on Thursday, which is Election Day in Scott County. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

➔ Black bear gun hunt coming up: There will be a two-day gun hunt for black bears in Scott and surrounding counties this December, the first of its kind locally. The use of hounds will also be allowed, which is also the first time that’s happened.

➔ Judge named to ‘Young Lawyers’ list: Scott County Criminal Court Judge Zach Walden has been named to the American Bar Association’s “Top 40 Young Lawyers” list.

➔ IHSN Spotlight Conversation: On Monday, our Spotlight Conversation premiered, with host Tim Smith joined by Scott County native Chester Goad to talk about the death of his son, Corban, and the Serve Strong foundation that he started in Corban’s memory.

Calendar

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Scott County the next couple of days …

⦿ Wednesday: Library hours today are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oneida, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winfield.

⦿ Wednesday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Wednesday: Museum hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Scott County, which is on the campus of Scott High School in Huntsville. Admission is free.

⦿ Wednesday: Lunch will be served at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972.

⦿ Thursday: Library hours today are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oneida. Huntsville and Winfield are closed.

⦿ Thursday: Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Huntsville ($3). The Oneida City Park Splash Pad is also open (free).

⦿ Thursday: Today is Election Day in Scott County. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

⦿ Thursday: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center (Main Street, Oneida) will host exercise from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

⦿ Thursday: The Gerry McDonald Mission House at First United Methodist Church of Oneida will be open from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. You are eligible to receive food once a month. For guidelines and more information, call the church office at (423) 569-8828.

⦿ Thursday: The Oneida Special School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at the Central Office Training Center.

⦿ Thursday: Narcotics Anonymous will meet at the Highway 27 Unity Club in Oneida at 7 p.m. For more information: highway27unityclub.com.

