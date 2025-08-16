Soccer: Scott High girls

The 2025 Scott High Lady Highlanders will open the season on Tuesday, Aug. 19, with a visit from Campbell County at Highlander Stadium. The 2025 season will mark the beginning of the Caleb Ball era as the Lady Highlanders’ head coach. The SHS alumnus takes over from Eric Henry, who retired after more than 25 years at the helm.

Following is a team schedule, and player photos. For Scott High game recaps and other team news, check the Varsity section and consider subscribing to receive these stories in your email inbox.

The Team